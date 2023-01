READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m.

The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St.

One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire department and taken to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.