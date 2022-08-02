BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County.

The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and collided with another jet ski, according to a park ranger.

A boater picked up the injured man and took him back to the dock at the Dry Brooks boat ramp in Bern Township.

The victim was then transported to the hospital, but officials could not provide information about the extent of his injuries except to say that he was in a lot of pain. He was reported to have been conscious and alert and wearing a life vest.