READING, Pa. -- Someone jumped from the second floor of a burning home in Reading.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning.

They arrived to find the home heavily involved and the flames threatening a neighboring commercial building.

Officials say one person in the home jumped from a second floor window.

Firefighters removed a second person.

Both were taken to the hospital.

The home cannot be lived in until repairs are made.

The Red Cross is providing assistance.

No word yet on what caused the fire.