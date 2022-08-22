READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy.

The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Elm and McKnight streets.

Two people were wounded by gunfire, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams, who said that one of the victims died.

No other information has been released.

No one is in custody, Adams said.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. Crime Alert is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.