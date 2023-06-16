READING, Pa. - Reading Police arrested 17-year-old Henry Mendoza and 44-year-old Bonef Tarrick Hassell Thursday. Both are charged with attempted homicide following a shooting last Sunday night near North 13th and Green Streets that seriously injured a 22-year-old man and a teenage boy.

Police say they took Mendoza into custody near North Tenth and Greenwich streets and he's being charged as an adult.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams says one of those two is also a person of interest in the murder of 30-year-old Natalie Classen.

"We have a person of interest, and I all I will say at this time is that individual is in custody on another matter and we believe, at this point in time, there is not threat to the public whatsoever,” said Adams.

The DA has not yet identified which of the two is a 'person of interest' in the Classen case.

As for Classen, Adams said, "She appears to be at the wrong place at the wrong time and with the wrong group of people."

That place was North 10th and Greenwich around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Classen and a group of people encountered another group and that's when police say a male in that group shot her once. She later died at Reading Hospital.

“Another very senseless act of violence,” said Adams.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to that fatal shooting.

“We have no information in regards to that. I'm sure that there's someone out there though that has information and saw this group of people prior. Or just after this incident took place,” Adams said.

This comes amid a violent week in the city and the county.

"We need the public's help to put an end to this senseless violence that is occurring in our community. It needs to stop and it needs to stop now,” Adams said.

If you have any information regarding this case you can contact Reading Police or Crime Alert Berks County.