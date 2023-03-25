WEST READING, Pa. — West Reading officials shared a bit of good news Saturday morning, more than 17 hours after an explosion and 4-alarm fire reduced a chocolate factory's building to rubble.

The borough's police chief announced during a news conference that rescue crews pulled a person alive from beneath the mounds of debris overnight.

"The discovery of life overnight, of the overnight recovery efforts, provides hope that others still may be found," said Chief Wayne Holben.

Officials did not provide any additional information about the survivor, including the extent of injuries.

The chief said rescue crews are using specialized equipment and techniques to locate additional signs of life in the rubble.

The blast happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at a building on the R.M. Palmer Company property on South Second Avenue, just off Penn Avenue.

"It's pretty leveled," Kaag said of the building. "The building in the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward."

11:12 VIDEO: Saturday morning news conference on West Reading explosion West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag and Police Chief Wayne Holben provide an update on the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory.

As of Saturday morning, officials confirmed the deaths of two people, disputing an earlier statement by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency that five people were found dead in the rubble.

They said five people remain missing and 10 people were transported to nearby Reading Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Two people were admitted in good and fair condition, one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, another was transferred to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township, and the others were released after their treatment, according to Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that a gas leak may have been responsible for the explosion according to a PEMA spokesperson, but Kaag told the media on Saturday that investigators will be exploring all possible causes.

Kaag said she declared a state of emergency for the borough early Saturday morning.

"This declaration is strictly to gather more resources for emergency responders on scene," Kaag said in a prepared statement during the news conference.