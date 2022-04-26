READING, Pa. - Crews rushed to a home on Hudson Street in Reading on Tuesday after flames broke out. Investigators said one person had to escape on the roof.
"The fire spread quick. Probably less than 10-15 minutes probably," said neighbor Marcos Robles.
Robles said his sister called him in the afternoon saying a home near their house in the 100 block of Hudson Street in Reading was on fire.
"So, I thought it was my friend's house and I called him quick and it was not his house," said Robles.
Members of the Reading Fire Department tell us they received a call shortly after 2 p.m. for a building fire.
Investigators said initially they received reports that someone could be trapped and it turns out one person was.
"That individual did get momentarily trapped on the second floor and had to go up to the third floor and out onto the roof to escape from the fire," said Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.
Fire Marshal Searfoss said crews encountered heavy flames on the second floor when they arrived. He said nobody was hurt.
"Our guys, they do this very well and very efficiently, so just a credit to their very quick work," said Fire Marshal Searfoss.
"No life was taken, so that's the good part. Thank God," said Robles.
The fire marshal tells us that the home connected to the one where the fire broke out is virtually undamaged.
The fire is still under investigation.