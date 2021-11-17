READING, Pa. - A person who was shot by Reading police while pointing a gun at officers has been sentenced.
Lakim Miller-Nock was sentenced Tuesday to 1.5-3 years in prison, followed by 6 years probation, after entering a plea deal on aggravated assault and robbery charges, said the Berks County district attorney.
Miller-Nock, a transgender woman who prefers to be known as Roxanne Moore, was involved in an altercation in an apartment on Sept. 13 and forcibly took a gun from someone before leaving and walking down the sidewalk, authorities said.
She pointed the gun at people on the sidewalk and then at responding police officers before a trio of officers fired 16 shots, striking her multiple times, authorities said.
The shooting was later ruled justified.