CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store.

Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.

It appears someone wearing all black used a hammer to smash through the drive-thru window, then went through the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-777-9595.