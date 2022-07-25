Blue Marsh Lake man died scene

BERN TWP., Pa. - The coroner has identified the man who died when he swam out too far in Blue Marsh Lake.

Ernestor Feliz, 27, died Sunday afternoon at the Dry Brooks Day Use Area in the Berks County park, said the county coroner's office.

Feliz, of New York City, was playing catch with others when the ball ended up further out in the lake, a park official told 69 News. He went out to retrieve the ball, but never made it back.

Crews recovered his body from the water.

His cause of death is pending the completion of an autopsy, the coroner said.

