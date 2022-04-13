ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. – Pet owners in St. Lawrence lined up on Tuesday to get their furry friends an added layer of protection at borough hall. This comes after rabies was detected in the area.
"All of our dogs actually had their shots right before COVID, and then we haven't gotten them back out," said Tiffany Tobin of St. Lawrence, "so this clinic was amazing."
Tobin brought her pitbull out to get his rabies shot. This comes about a week after the Animal Rescue League of Berks County said it discovered a rabies case when a man was scratched by a cat.
The ARL says it has sent a total of three cats out for testing. One came back positive and two more are awaiting results.
"I was concerned," Tobin said.
According to the ARL, 50-70 cats in the area could be affected by rabies. They are stressing that all pets have their shots.
Van Potteiger brought in two outdoor cats he takes care of. The lifelong St. Lawrence resident said he was surprised to hear about rabies in the area.
"I guess my concern is, you know, I'm right beside the woods, and we have racoons, we have the possums and things like that," Potteiger said.
"This is our really aggressive response to an unusual rabies case that we're seeing," said Alexis Pagoulatos, CEO of the ARL.
Pagoulatos said they typically see a single wildlife encounter, but this is more than that. She said among the signs of rabies are unusual behavior, excessive drooling, confusion and unsteadiness when walking.
Pagoulatos is urging pet owners to get their animals spayed and neutered. She said owners should keep their pets up to date on examinations and vaccinations as well.
Another rabies clinic is scheduled to be held at the St. Lawrence Borough Hall on April 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.