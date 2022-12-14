EXETER TWP., Pa. - Coming next year to Exeter Township: Perfect Match Pet Shop and Cuddles Cafe.

After nearly five decades at the Berkshire Mall, the pet shop and now animal rescue will have its very own storefront off Perkiomen Avenue.

"We did very well at the mall, and it was great while it lasted," said Kimberly Lechuga, one of the owners.

However, Lechuga said it was time to move on.

"Right now, at the Berkshire Mall, we have 3,000 square ft. This one is 10,000," stated Lechuga. "We needed a bigger location. "

Earlier this week, Chick-Fil-A announced it is closing a location at the mall. 69 News reached out the mall's owner about changes. So far, we haven't heard back.

Lechuga says it's about the store's long-term business goals.

"It has been a lifelong dream to have a place where we can offer customers choices. Some want to buy. Some want to adopt. We also want to provide a lot of the products that we haven't had the space for, so it will be a complete shopping experience," she explained. "We looked for places to buy, and we were having a tough time finding something that would fit our needs, and when this came up, we loved this place. It was the perfect size."

In the new store, Lechuga says customers will be able to do both.

"We believe in the freedom to choose, so that's why we're having the adoption and the sales of the animals. However, we want to do it in a way that other pet stores don't," she said.

There will still be a puppy playpen area; it will just be more private.

"We will also have a very big rescue area for some rescue dog and puppies, but we're really looking forward to the rescue adult dogs," she said.

People who want to adopt a cat will be able to do so in the shop's new cat cafe.

"We will have adoptable cats and some snacks and drinks," explained Lechuga.

The new shop will also feature a self-grooming area, a fish department with fish and reptiles and more birds. Owners hope to have the place ready by early next year.

"Our soft opening is January 15th. We haven't set a grand opening just yet," explained the owner.

Until then, they're looking for workers and volunteers.

"Sitting with the animals, playing with them and definitely taking the dogs for walk," she added.