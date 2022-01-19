BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- A local mother started a petition asking the Diocese to rethink its ruling on Catholic School boys not being allowed to wrestle female wrestlers during matches, instead having to forfeit.
Wrestling mom Sandy Jordan says she feels one of her sons has become disenfranchised with the sport.
"There is a rule in place that prohibits my son, who attends a Catholic high school, from wrestling against girls," says Jordan.
In Pennsylvania, Catholic dioceses follow a policy against co-ed contact sports.
A spokesman for the Diocese of Allentown says that's because wrestling is a contact sport that involves substantial physical contact.
A statement from the diocese says quote:
"This level of contact among students in our high schools is incompatible with our Catholic values of teaching our students appropriate norms of conduct, decorum, and moral discipline."
Jordan's son wrestles in the lowest weight class, and is most frequently impacted by the rule. This season he's had to forfeit three matches. She says that has negative implications, such as missing out on getting the attention of college coaches and disappointment at not being able to compete in all his matches, having a mental impact.
"His preference is to be able to compete against his competitor regardless of who it is," says Jordan.
She started a petition on change.org to change the rule and allow boys to wrestle girls, no matter the school. She says the wrestling mat is a place where competitors are observed the entire time and inappropriateness isn't tolerated.
"About 5 years ago the diocese across Pennsylvania modified the rule to state that the rule only applies during regular season," says Jordan. "Post season they're allowed to wrestle girls."
The diocese says in the post season, individuals move on to championship bouts, so it's up to students and their parents to decide what to do.
A spokesman also says the diocese is starting girls-only wrestling teams at two high schools.