READING, Pa. – Reading City Council held a hearing Monday night about a petition regarding toxic sites.

The organizer of the toxic trespass movement, Rev. Evelyn Morrison, spoke about getting the referendum on the ballot next spring.

Petitioners want to change the city charter to prevent Reading from putting people near toxic sites.

The motion failed because it lacked the 2,000 signatures for approval.

Members of the movement said the petition failed to get the signatures because of COVID-19 limitations.