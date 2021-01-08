BETHEL TWP., Pa. - PetSmart is putting out the "help wanted" sign in Berks County.
The company said Friday that it is looking to hire approximately 80 people for full- and part-time jobs at its distribution center in Bethel Township.
A variety of positions are available for morning, evening, and weekend shifts, according to a senior recruiter for PetSmart.
Those who are interested in applying for a job with PetSmart can do so on the company's website.
The 871,000-square-foot distribution center, which opened in 2014, employs hundreds of people at BerksPark 78.