KUTZTOWN, Pa.- PEZylvania is taking place this weekend in the White Room at Renninger's Market.
"It's just an amazing thing to collect. I love it," says David Robison, co-host of PEZylvania.
He's talking about PEZ. Yes, the candy, but more particularly the little plastic dispensers that come in a plethora of designs, colors, characters and themes spanning decades.
"Either Mickey Mouse or Casper was the first head on a Pez," says Robison.
Pez originated around late 1940's, 50's according to Robison. It was originally a peppermint to help people stop smoking, but gradually grew into an entire subculture.
"It really took off from there and it rolled out through the 60's, 70's," says Robison.
PEZylvania, was originally started by a man named Ralph who owned a Pez store in Renninger's marketplace.
He held the first several gatherings, but died in 2012.
It was a few years before Robison and his wife decided to bring PEZylvania back. Now visitors, collectors and dealers come from all around the area to participate.
They range in price from 50 cents all the way up to $10,000 or $15,000, it depends on a number of different factors.
"Everything from like late 70's down, I mean they got value because nobody kept them," says Robison.
His most indulgent purchase was $6000 for a set of three. Robison says it's a passion and a hobby, and the affectionately named "PezHeads" are like a family.
"There's a lot of new people getting into Pez, which is great," says Robison. "It really helps keep the hobby alive."
PEZylvania goes from 8:30 am to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday October 16th.