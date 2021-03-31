BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Those who operate smaller, community vaccine clinics are somewhat apprehensive about the state's plan to accelerate the vaccine timeline.
"I think we're going to see a push and shove mentality as opposed to a slow and methodical distribution of the vaccine," said Ed Hudon, a pharmacist and owner of The Medicine Shoppe in Boyertown.
The Medicine Shoppe is just one of 300 network providers administering the COVID-19 vaccine; one of the largest in Berks County.
"I think that we are on the cusp of getting to [Phase] 1B," Hudon said.
Hudon told 69 News he believes the vaccine supply is getting to a point where the state can effectively move to Phase 1B.
"But I am just concerned we might be missing some of those that may be in need in 1A still," he added.
Those individuals, according to Hudon, include seniors who don't have access to the internet or the means to advocate for themselves.
"I'm happy that we're moving in that direction," he said. "I just think that we needed one more week of solid 1A, and then even if towards the end of the week we might have opened up to 1B, we could have filled those appointments very easily."
Hudon said he believes a methodical plan is more successful when it comes to getting shots in the arms of those who wish to get the vaccine.
"I am a little concerned, but will adjust," he said.
Hudon's clinic plans to administer 3,000 vaccines to those in Phase 1A this weekend, including those who the state said are eligible effective Wednesday. The clinic, however, is fully booked.