WEST READING, Pa. - After vaccinating area nursing homes and long-term care centers, the West Reading Drug Store is teaming up with a Reading-based organization to distribute 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the community.
"We were averaging 700 people a week," said Eric Esterbrook, West Reading Drug Store owner and pharmacist. "Then, there was some supply issues with the [Pennsylvania] Department of Health, but they're starting to get back on track and make vaccine available again."
For those involved, vaccine distribution has been a volatile, uncertain experience from the state to the local level.
"They're overwhelmed just like we are," Esterbrook said. "We are overwhelmed in the pharmacy, with people coming in, phone called requests."
Both the West Reading Drug Store and The Forge organization said they believe it will take collaborative efforts like this for effective vaccine distribution going forward.
"I think that's probably the best way, not saying it has to always be, because sometimes people may have that already secure location," said Ebony McNeil, chairman of The Forge.
Distribution will take place by appointment, beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, at 645 Walnut Street in Reading.
Organizers said they are considering it a test run for future, larger-scale distributions.
"It's difficult to plan, for sure," said Esterbrook. "What we would really like to do is do a clinic in downtown Reading with hundreds or thousands of people."
Anyone interested can email the organizer at rtbjune25@hotmail.com to see about an appointment.