READING, Pa. — The ECHL's Reading Royals have made history in the extension of their affiliation with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.
The teams announced Monday that the extension will take them through the 2021-22 season, with an option to renew for 2022-23.
This will be the affiliation's eighth season, the longest tenure Reading has had as an NHL team's affiliate since the team first took the ice in Reading in 2001-02.
"We are excited to continue the partnership between the Royals and Flyers into our 20th Anniversary Season," said David Farrar, the Royals' general manager. "We look forward to developing more players for the Flyers while achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Kelly Cup for a second time."
The affiliation has also meant more to Flyers fans in Berks County, bringing with it an exhibition game between former Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins players and a visit by mascot Gritty.
The Flyers said their affiliation with Reading and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Allentown gives them the closest geographical chain of affiliates in professional hockey.
"We are excited to extend our affiliation agreement with the Reading Royals," said Chuck Fletcher, the Flyers' president of hockey operations and general manager. "They will continue to be an integral part of our development system and we look forward to working together in the coming years."
As Farrar mentioned, the Royals, who were iced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, will play their 20th season in 2021-22. The home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 23. The 7 p.m. game will be preceded by a block party on Penn Street at 3 p.m. and a concert at 4 p.m.