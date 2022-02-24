NyJee Jefferson - double homicide scene in Reading

NyJee Jefferson

READING, Pa. — Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of two teenagers in northwest Reading last weekend.

Reading police announced late Thursday afternoon the arrest of NyJee Jefferson of Philadelphia.

Jefferson is accused of fatally shooting two people in the 200 block of West Greenwich Street in Reading early Sunday morning.

Jefferson was apprehended later the same day in Philadelphia on a warrant for a parole violation, officials said. He is being held there pending his arraignment on charges of first- and third-degree murder.

RPD identified one of the two homicide victims as José Ventura-Jiménez, 18. The name of the other victim, a 17-year-old boy, is not being released because of his age.

