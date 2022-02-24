Reading, PA (19601)

Today

Periods of snow, ice, and rain. Across the Lehigh Valley and Berks countys should see around 1-3" of sleet and snow with a glaze of ice. Higher totals north, lower totals south..

Tonight

Periods of snow, ice, and rain. Across the Lehigh Valley and Berks countys should see around 1-3" of sleet and snow with a glaze of ice. Higher totals north, lower totals south.