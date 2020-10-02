Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks

 

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man was convicted Friday in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Berks.

Phillip Outterbridge was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related charges, according to a post on the Berks County district attorney's Twitter page. In January 2019, he sexually assaulted the girl inside his car in Colebrookdale Township.

Sentencing has been deferred for a Sexual Offenders Assessment Board evaluation.

