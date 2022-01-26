READING, Pa. - Faith in the face of a potential war: That is the message being shared by the Ukrainian Catholic diocese of Philadelphia, as the threat of invasion looms over Ukraine.
"We're all united in prayer," said Auxiliary Bishop on the Diocese Andriy Rabiy, who is also the Pastor of a Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jenkintown. "Just this morning we had a prayer service to the Blessed Virgin Mary asking for her intercession and also help to inspire us, to guide us, to lead us to God."
Rabiy previously served as Pastor of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Reading's Millmont neighborhood.
He says at his current church, the tension in Ukraine has been on the minds of his parishioners. "The main message," said Rabiy, "is to keep the hopes high that the conflict or the threat of war will go away, have faith in God foremost, believe in the strength of the Ukrainian Military and also in the goodwill of people that are so ready to support the troops and support the government."
Bishop Rabiy says this Sunday, a rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art will bring together Ukrainian Civil Groups and churches to show support and speak out to politicians to get involved.
"Hopefully under the pressure from the society and other countries, Putin will change his plans," said Rabiy.