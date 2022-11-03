L. ALSACE TWP., Pa. – Philadelphia fans had the rare chance to double-dip Thursday night against Houston teams.
The Phillies took on the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, and the Eagles hoped to bring home a win against the Texans.
Anyone who knows Philadelphia sports knows fans are always prepared to celebrate, but many at Klinger's on Carsonia say they've never had to pick between two big games against the same city on the same night.
"Definitely not, definitely not," Jeff Tantum, a 12-year bartender at Klinger's, said as customers broke out in an Eagles chant. "I'm a die-hard Eagles fan, but this is for the Phillies."
"Eagles are 7-0," said Elise Sigmund of Wernersville. "They're already doing good. We want a World Series."
The atmosphere was exciting but definitely tense.
"Anxious. It's anxious," Tantum added. "I don't think anybody is too worried about the Eagles tonight. Game 5 is important to the Phillies."
"Nervous, really nervous," said Rob Heizman of Mount Penn.
People like Heizman hoped the Phillies could steal another win at home before making the trek to Texas.
"I'd like to see them take care of Game 6, but I think we're going seven," he said.
Fans at K-Town Pub Taphouse & BBQ in Kutztown felt the same way about the Phils.
"It is amazing to see them at this point," said Dustin Seyler of Kutztown. "Hopefully, they win it all, and there will be a big parade down there."
Everyone had their own unique message for the city of Houston.
"Houston, you have a problem," Seyler said.
"Who? That little city down in Texas?" added Tantum. "No, definitely not them."
"I don't think you'd like to air that on the news, but it wouldn't be very kind," said Colby Fix of Kempton.