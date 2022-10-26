WYOMISSING, Pa. — One Philadelphia Phillies fan is marking his team's trip to the World Series as time for a change.

"I have the same expression on my face as Bryce Harper has on his face," said Tim Riegel of Shillington, as he walked through the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing.

Above that Phillies fan's face of surprise is a hat that shows his fandom.

"As you can see, the old one is pretty worn out," Riegel said, holding out his weathered Phillies cap.

Separated thread that's taken the tumultuous trip of a long season.

"The odds were against them," Riegel said. "It is a surprise. It is a shock."

Paint spots of an artist who just finished his latest masterpiece are included on the hat.

"I loved that expression of Bryce Harper's face so much," he shared, "I had to paint it on the back of the shirt."

And it has a brim that's borne the weight of worry.

"Down in the dumps when they were losing," he recalled. "Yes, I was always hopeful."

As any hardcore sports fan knows, hope springs eternal.

"It's my good luck charm," he said. "I wear it every Phillies game."

But a hat doesn't. That's why Riegel was picking up a new one ahead of the Phillies' appearance in the World Series.

"This is the retro hat from the 1980s," Riegel said, pulling the hat off the rack.

Retro is right, as this improbable postseason run and impromptu shopping trip are taking Riegel back to his past.

"Watching on the black-and-white TV, when I saw Tug McGraw's arms go up, I ran out the balcony, overlooking the city, saw the fireworks go off and the streets just flooded," Riegel recalled.

So, as he replaced the storied past with the present...

"The Phillies' blood just runs through my veins," he said. "I've always been a Phillies fan, since playing little league baseball, and they weren't so good then."

He's hoping a similar celebration is in store for his beloved Phillies, and he's not taking any chances, tossing the old hat away.

"It's broken in," he said, "and I'll always have it."

Perhaps the new hat will soon have more stories to tell.

"I figure the retro hat will bring me some good luck," he said. "Go Phillies!"