READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic.

“I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam Mcintyre.

And to paraphrase a line from the unofficial team anthem, he's not "shopping" on his own.

"I just wanted to get the shirt they were wearing last night,” Anja Meadowcroft of Reading.

It's been a minute and many Phils fans have outgrown their previous playoff swag.

"Very excited the boys are bigger now the first time,” Meadowcroft said. “They were a small, so now they're grown up."

It's not just Phillies merch sizes that have changed since the last post season trip.

"I was ten the last time it happened and now I'm 23 and life's so much different than the last time they were there,” Mark Neidert said.

Many fans started shopping moments after the final out.

"He was online last night googling where we can get all this stuff,” Isa Law of West Lawn.

It kind of makes this merch run for new hats, t-shirts, and more, extra special.

“Something like this doesn't come easy,” said Mcintyre.

Not easy but, in many ways, more enjoyable.

"I was jumping on the couch cheering them on,” Law said. “Harper is the best."

Phils fans are hoping this isn't the last new merch run of the season.

"We will win right?”