WYOMISSING, Pa. — You can tell a lot about a sports fan by taking a good look at his or her hat.

"I've been rooting for them the whole year," said Tim Riegel of Shillington. "I've had this hat for several years. As you can see, I'm a painter, an artist, and it's my good luck charm. I've had it quite a while."

It's the merchandise you've spent money on many Phillies seasons ago that stands the test of time and is on you for the ups and downs.

"I love that underdog role they play," Reigel said. "Sometimes, you gotta wear the rally cap, you gotta turn it around when their down."

The long playoff drought for the Phillies came to an end Monday night with a win over the Houston Astros, and fans couldn't be happier.

"Right? Eleven years or so," Riegel said. "I'm happy for guys, like Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins."

Sports-related businesses at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing are hoping for an economic boost in the days ahead, as the Phillies get ready to start their post season run, possibly playing their archrivals, the New York Mets.

"Mets and the Phillies in the playoffs, this is a great business opportunity and a great way to have all of our merchandise ready for us," said Ben Rodriguez at Lids in the mall. "Go Phillies, go Mets, all great sports comradery."

So, depending on how this playoff run goes, will that diehard Philly fan from Shillington finally buy a new Phillies hat?

"I will buy a new hat if they win the World Series," Riegel said. "But it's gotta be the World Series."