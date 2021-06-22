POTTSVILLE, Pa. | The rain pushed Phillies Hall of Famer, World Series and multiple Cy Young award winner Steve Carlton's latest pitching clinic inside a gym at Pottsville Area High School in Schuylkill County.
"I thought that was a cool opportunity. He can obviously teach us a lot to all these people here, ya know?" said Nolan Ferhat, a sophomore.
But the young pitchers present didn't take anything off their stuff in front of one of the greatest to ever take the mound.
"It's gonna be a fun learning experience I'm just hear to have fun, learn about the game and hopefully take some information out of that," commented Landon Trout, a little league player.
Carlton stood aside players as they fired from makeshift mounds inside the gym. The young players may not recall Carlton's playing days, but their dads do.
"My dad told me about him. He was saying he's a hall of Famer," said Ferhat. "This is gonna be a great opportunity, especially if you want to pitch in college or something like that so."
Carlton is currently on a pitching clinic tour through St. Luke's. The players are hoping to take the tips Carlton imparts on them into the summer and improve their game.
"I'm probably trying to improve on fielding, I'm struggling a little on fielding," said Trout.
Students and parents can all agree, the experience has been a great opportunity for young ball players from a number of schools present.