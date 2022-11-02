ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. — Inside Mt. Penn Sports Cards in Saint Lawrence, you will find Phillies memorabilia, and it is going fast.

"As soon as any team, it doesn't matter if it's the Phillies or Flyers, any Philly team gets into the World Series, the Super Bowl, fans go crazy," said Tony Arnold, the shop's owner.

From autographed baseball cards to posters, Arnold said many fans are especially after one player.

"Anything autographed by Bryce Harper, gone," said Arnold.

All Arnold has left are three autographed Harper cards from his playing days with the Washington Nationals, but he said they are still in high demand.

"As soon as the Phillies got in the World Series," Arnold said, "his autograph basically jumped up a couple hundred bucks, easily."

It is not just today's Phillies that fans are after. Steve Karabatos said he is collecting some names of the past.

"I love Schmidty," he shared. "Back in the day, I used to love Schmidty, loved the way he played. Greg Luzinski is a great one. Dick Allen was one that I really enjoyed."

Karabatos said he finds many cards at Mt. Penn Sports Cards, a collection he has been building since 1980, the year the Phillies defeated the Kansas City Royals in the World Series.

"It was exciting for that World Series that year," Karabatos said, "and that's just what got me loving the sport, loving collecting, and I haven't stopped since."