READING, Pa. — It began with an idea.

"Nico is the story about a detective, Detective Carera, who is incredibly focused on resolving the murder of a young boy," said writer Vega Montanez.

It's an idea that was getting closer to becoming a reality.

"Found an opportunity with a great script, great crew, people along the way that finally made this all possible," said director Cosmo Losco.

But when they set up to begin shooting in Philadelphia...

"The costs were getting so high," Losco explained.

They hit some filmmaking hurdles.

"We're independent," Losco said. "Film budget is always kind of on top of mind when you're trying to do something on this scale."

Then, they discovered Reading Film Studios and the focus shifted.

"Between the Reading Film Studio, the Reading Film Office, it's just been a crazy experience," said Montanez. "You can really tell there's a lot of commitment and energy being put into the rise of filmmaking out of Reading."

From a police station set to a hospital room, it's what those behind Reading Film Studios keep emphasizing, changing sets quickly and being flexible for potential filmmakers.

"Everything they've done, from customizable sets and rooms, warehouses, everything they have here is just phenomenal," Losco said.

The indie police drama is set to begin filming in Reading next week, with the chance for locals to be cast as extras.

When it's done, the film will be entered in film festivals and pitched to streaming services.