PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Taylor Swift showed some love to her home state of Pennsylvania after a series of shows at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

In a tweet issued Monday, the pop megastar reminisced about how it felt to stand on stage in the same stadium she used to see on television every Sunday when her father watched the Eagles game.

Tens of thousands of "Swifties" packed the stadium for three nights of shows which the 12-time Grammy Award winner described as "magical."

Swift hails from Berks County. She was born in West Reading and lived in Wyomissing until she and her family moved to Tennessee when she was 14.

Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for. Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on… — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 16, 2023