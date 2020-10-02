WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - The coronavirus has interrupted our lives in many ways, but Friday folks at the Phoebe Berks Retirement Community in Wernersville got to experience a bit of normalcy.
Phoebe Berks treated the ladies who live there to a spa day.
The ladies haven't been able to visit the in-house Phoebe hair salon since March, when non-essential visitors like hair stylists were told to stay out because of the pandemic.
We didn't hear any complaints from the ladies Friday.
"I was so happy to hear that they were gonna be able to do it here. I thought I'm taking the chance go do anything they wanna do," said resident Betty Devere.
Officials say the salon's reopening has been a big welcome change. They even took some before and after photos so the women can remember their quarantine hairdos.