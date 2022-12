READING, Pa. - Humane Pennsylvania will be offering affordable pet and family photos with Santa this weekend.

Santa will visit Humane Veterinary Hospital in Lancaster on Saturday and the Reading location on Sunday.

Both events will be from noon until 4 p.m.

Organizers are also asking those who visit to consider donating dog or cat food.

Those donations will go towards Spike's Pet Pantry.

So far this year, Spike's Pet Pantry has given away 130,000 pounds of pet food to those in need.