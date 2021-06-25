WEST READING, Pa. | Tennis and pickleball instructor Larry Zerbe wasn't kidding - he told a few of his students in just a few minutes of instruction they would be having fun.
 
He was right, and they weren't the only ones.
 
"This young man over here said, 'Let's introduce you to pickleball,'" said West Reading resident Edward Munoz, pointing to Zerbe. "I said, 'pickle- what?'" 
 
Munoz, who lives right up the street from the new West Reading pickleball courts, was drawn in.
 
"Never played," said Munoz. "I didn't even know there existed a sport called pickleball."
 
This weekend is the association's soft opening. Volunteer ambassadors will be on hand to teach those who are green to the sport how to pickleball, regardless of age or skill level.
 
"Pickleball is for all," said Zerbe.
 
"It's the fastest-growing sport not in the country but in the world," said Pickleball player Denny McConnell.
 
The pickleball courts replace the tennis courts in the Borough, but with free public clinics happening all weekend, things are heading in a new direction.
 
"We are hoping to see a ton of kids out here," said Pat Shields, owner of Fromuth Racquet Sports in Spring Township and donor of the pickleball courts. "We are hoping to see a bunch of kids from the City and introduce them to a game that's really easy to learn, really fun and really social, really engaging, and yeah, we're pumped man, this place is going to be rocking."

The free clinics are open to all aged this Saturday and Sunday. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.