The free clinics are open to all aged this Saturday and Sunday.
Pickleball association soft opening begins this weekend, teaching everyone to love the game
WEST READING, Pa. | Tennis and pickleball instructor Larry Zerbe wasn't kidding - he told a few of his students in just a few minutes of instruction they would be having fun.
He was right, and they weren't the only ones."We are hoping to see a ton of kids out here," said Pat Shields, owner of Fromuth Racquet Sports in Spring Township and donor of the pickleball courts. "We are hoping to see a bunch of kids from the City and introduce them to a game that's really easy to learn, really fun and really social, really engaging, and yeah, we're pumped man, this place is going to be rocking."
"This young man over here said, 'Let's introduce you to pickleball,'" said West Reading resident Edward Munoz, pointing to Zerbe. "I said, 'pickle- what?'"
Munoz, who lives right up the street from the new West Reading pickleball courts, was drawn in.
"Never played," said Munoz. "I didn't even know there existed a sport called pickleball."
This weekend is the association's soft opening. Volunteer ambassadors will be on hand to teach those who are green to the sport how to pickleball, regardless of age or skill level.
"Pickleball is for all," said Zerbe.
"It's the fastest-growing sport not in the country but in the world," said Pickleball player Denny McConnell.
The pickleball courts replace the tennis courts in the Borough, but with free public clinics happening all weekend, things are heading in a new direction.
Jim Vasil
Reporter
