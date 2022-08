PERRY TWP., Pa. — The driver of a pickup truck escaped injury when he drove off the road and into a pond near Shoemakersville, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened late Friday morning in the 600 block of Adams Hotel Road in Perry Township.

A state police trooper on the scene told 69 News that the pickup's driver was going too fast around a curve and lost control. The truck went off the road and landed on its side in the water.

The driver was not injured.