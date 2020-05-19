WYOMISSING, Pa. - A nationwide retailer that operates one of its stores in Berks County is going out of business.
Pier 1 Imports announced on its website Tuesday that it is seeking court approval to begin an "orderly wind-down of the company's retail operations."
The retailer said it failed to find a buyer for the business after it filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
Pier 1 currently has more than 500 stores across the country, including one near the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing.
The company said its stores will begin "going out of business" sales as soon as they are allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.