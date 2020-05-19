Pier 1 Imports store in Wyomissing
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A nationwide retailer that operates one of its stores in Berks County is going out of business.

Pier 1 Imports announced on its website Tuesday that it is seeking court approval to begin an "orderly wind-down of the company's retail operations."

The retailer said it failed to find a buyer for the business after it filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

Pier 1 currently has more than 500 stores across the country, including one near the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing.

The company said its stores will begin "going out of business" sales as soon as they are allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.