READING, Pa. -- A pink parade made its way into Gene L. Shirk stadium.

Reading High cheerleaders, Girl Scouts and a local chapter of the Sister Network Incorporated are increasing awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

"Awareness, togetherness, that girls can do amazing things when they stick together. The Girl Scouts model has really really great lessons on that," said Heather Boyer, Girl Scout organizer.

"They have invited Reading cheerleaders to be teen for pink ambassadors, so Reading High cheerleaders will add another cap to their hat," said Crystal Gilmore Harris, cheerleading coach.

For one woman walking among them, who we spoke to this time last year, there's a difficult road she continues to walk.

"It's been a bumpy road," Aurora Giddens said, "but I'm here."

This show of unity and strength is helping her to keep going.

"That there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Just keep faith in God and you'll get to where you need to get to," Aurora said. "I didn't know how strong I was until I started going through this."

Cheerleading and Girl Scouts - two different groups - these young ladies learn great life lessons from, and according to one of the organizers it's a unique combination.

"Reading High's cheerleaders are known as sashes and pomp's, and they're the only Girl Scout slash cheerleading troop in Reading in Pennsylvania," Crystal said. "We double down every Wednesday we participate as Girl Scouts."

As the game began, awareness continued off the field - and these young ladies will look to educate and support others in their lives fighting breast cancer.

"What a better way to bring it together - at a football game on a Friday night with big sisters," said Heather.