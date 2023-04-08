READING, Pa. - The manager of a candy store in Reading said a fire Saturday morning completely destroyed his business right before Easter.

The Sugar Shack and Frank's Trattoria store had only been open for three weeks. Just after 7:00 a.m., fire started to spread out of control. The manager did not want to be identified, but he said he was alerted by a neighbor.

"I was actually called by a lady who lives across the street. She found me on Facebook and said the store's on fire," said the manager.

We talked with that lady, who was still at the scene.

"I jumped up from bed and I called the manager, and I got myself together real fast and I came over here to make sure everything was okay," said Maggie Negron.

At this time, the Reading Fire Marshall doesn't have an official cause, but the manager said he thinks he knows what started it.

"They believe it's the trash can that was next to the pizza oven," said the manager. "From the heat of the oven, I mean because it's a wood trash can."

The manager said the oven was left on overnight so they could start making pizzas first thing in the morning.

"The pizza ovens stay on, because when you turn them off to open the next day, it takes a couple hours for it to reheat. So we come in and make house pies and whatnot, so to leave it, to turn it off every day would be a hassle," said the manager.

The store just opened last month, selling pizza and candy.

"I can't believe it. We just spent tons and tons of hours doing this. It's open for three and a half weeks, and it's gone," said the manager.

The manager said the building was insured, and they're hoping to reopen as soon as possible.

"Going to either try to relocate to another building until this can be done, or we're going to have to wait until this is rebuilt inside," said the manager.

The fire did not spread to any of the other businesses in the complex, or the apartments directly above them. They only had to deal with the smell of smoke, and thankfully no one was hurt.