READING, Pa. – During its meeting Wednesday night, the Reading Zoning Hearing Board granted zoning relief for an adaptive reuse of a former manufacturing building at 1125 Moss St.

Duka Properties LLC needed a special exception for an adaptive reuse for a plan to create 55 apartments in the building which once housed DS&W Hosiery Co. and more recently was used for outlet stores.

A variance was also granted from the required number of off-street parking spaces.

The city ordinance requires 1.5 spaces per unit, but the applicant can only provide about 1.3 parking spaces.

The property, which is considered a preexisting nonconforming commercial use, is located in the R-3 residential zoning district.