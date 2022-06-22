EXETER TWP., Pa. - An area businessman has withdrawn his proposal to put a food truck park on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station on Route 422 East.
Hamid Chaudhry said township requirements for the proposal rendered it “not feasible.”
Chaudhry said the plan, which he proposed to the township Planning Commission in April, would have put 10 food trucks from whom he had commitments on the lot of the former convenience store at 6600 Perkiomen Avenue.
They would have operated mostly evenings – 4 to 8 p.m. or 4 to 10 p.m. on weekends.
“Because [a place like that] is suited for the evenings – grab-and-go dinner,” Chaudhry said. “It wouldn’t be a hangout – I own five and a half acres of land.
Sheetz vacated the property in 2019 for another property near Neversink Road in the township.
But Chaudhry said “the problem was [the food truck park concept] was a new idea for the township, and the township could not put it in any [zoning] category.”
So, Chaudhry said, Exeter wanted to give him a six-month permit for the food truck park.
“You don’t spend a half-million dollars with a six-month permit,” Chaudhry said. “Exeter is worried about the safety of the people in the township, which I understand and respect. It just wasn’t worth the effort and the money.
“It was going to be something unique to Berks County which we haven’t had. But other cities have it.”
Chaudhry said he now has leased the site to a tenant who wants “to run a convenience store and a gas station” on the site.
“So why not?” Chaudhry said. Because the site already is approved for that use, “now the township doesn’t have a say in it. It already was a convenience store/gas station, and it seems the new guy might be going with that.
“I wish new owners of the business luck with whatever they decide to do with the property for next 10-15 years,” Chaudhry said on his Facebook page.
He said he retained the rights to put up something else on the remaining 3 acres of the site.
After buying the property, Chaudhry said in 2021 that he was considering a farmer’s market at the site. Chaudhry owns Shillington Farmers Market on South Summit Avenue in Cumru Township.
“I am sorry to inform my friends and well wishers in Berks county that my food truck park idea did not work out at least for next couple years,” he said Wednesday on Facebook. “I did not find myself motivated enough to fulfill Exeter township's requirements during these uncertain economic times to open up a food truck park.”