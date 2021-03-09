READING, Pa. – Reading City Council heard the introduction of two proposed ordinances for the improvement of Ligget Avenue where it intersects with Wyomissing Boulevard.
Tim Krall, a city engineer, said the ordinances involve the city's vacation of a portion of Liggett Avenue to make way for the realignment of the intersection.
"The intersection does not work well because there is too much asphalt in an intersection that needs to be realigned," Krall said.
Krall explained the proposal is to remove a triangular portion of Liggett Avenue and to give the land to the Reading Housing Authority.
"This would resolve congestion and improve safety and make allowances for pedestrians and bikes," Krall added. "The project will eliminate where the road splits, take away the northern lane and have Liggett Avenue intersect Wyomissing Boulevard on a 90-degree angle."
Krall said the housing authority has undertaken an expansion project of its headquarters and that the additional land will aid in developing a 44-space parking lot as part of that expansion.
The city planning commission intends to grant conditional approval to the project later this month. Council is expected to vote on the ordinances April 12.