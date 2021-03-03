MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That's according to a plan Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.
State officials said they expect 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive this week.
"This new single-dose vaccine adds another layer of support to get students and teachers back in the classroom," Wolf said. "Teachers and staff who work with our children will be vaccinated, and I commend the task force and all of our partners for their tremendous commitment to their schools and communities."
Could this be the last step in getting students like those in the Muhlenberg and Reading school districts back in the classroom?
A mother of three Muhlenberg students said she remains frustrated.
"It's getting to the point of exhaustion, because now we are so angry that now parents are basically fighting against each other," said Kristy Rothenberger, "so it's like one censoring of another and it's coming to a point where everyone is throwing there hands up. What do we do now?"
How are districts going to handle pushback from staff regarding getting the vaccine?
"They're grown adults," said Joseph Macharola, Muhlenberg's superintendent. "If they want to get the vaccine, they should be encouraged to do so."
"Not every teacher is gonna want that vaccine," Rothenberger said, "and I'm not one to say you have to get the vaccine to educate my child. That's not my right, and that's not their constitutional right."
Muhlenberg has dealt with a high number of COVID-19 cases, and the district points to that being a key reason for keeping kids home.
Meanwhile, Rothenberger pointed to the Governor Mifflin School District's return to in-person classes.
"Their collaboration on getting the schools back open," Rothenberger said. "They helped to get over those obstacles. Without them, they wouldn't have been able to. Why can't we have that?"
The Muhlenberg School Board will meet next Wednesday, March 10.
The Reading School District is currently formulating a return-to-the-classroom plan. It's expected to make an announcement later this month.