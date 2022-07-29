SPRING TWP., Pa. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation in Spring Township.

A confrontation in a parking lot at the Springwood Garden Apartments led to three men being shot around 8 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release Friday.

Two of the men were shot in the upper body, and one was grazed by a bullet on his back, police said.

A white SUV was seen driving from the scene right after the shooting, police said. The vehicle went south on West Wyomissing Boulevard, then west on Cleveland Avenue.

Investigators believe there was a planned encounter between the victims and the suspect(s), and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

Police are looking for anyone with information or with home security or doorbell surveillance video.

Anyone who does should call police at 610-678-3431 or contact Crime Alert Berks County.