READING, Pa. – A plan to create a place of worship on the last farm in Reading was tabled Tuesday night meeting of the Reading Planning Commission.
The commission tabled a final land development plan for the Holy Trinity Church of God, which proposes to locate its campus on 6.4 acres at 1541 Montgomery St.
The property is historically significant, as it is the site of the last farm within the city, which operated until the 1940s.
The church, which is currently located at 130 West Buttonwood St., plans to construct a sanctuary building that can accommodate up to 275 people, an administration center and an 89-space parking lot.
Plans also call for the preservation of an 1867 farmhouse to be used as a rectory or as a rental property and an existing blacksmith shop.
The applicant has already obtained a special exception from the zoning hearing board to permit a place of worship in an R-3 residential zoning district.
Jerome Skrincosky, president of Hawk Valley Associates, said there are remaining issues which need to be resolved, including a stormwater management plan.
The plan also needs approval from Bern Township.