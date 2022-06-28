READING, Pa. – Plans for new construction at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1900 Centre Ave. were presented to the Reading Planning Commission Tuesday night.
Scott Hunsicker, general manager of the Reading Fightin Phils, explained the project, which was first announced in December.
"The reason for this renovation is honestly the requirements of MLB," Hunsicker said, referring to player-related upgrades Minor League Baseball is requiring of its teams by the start of the 2023 season. "A clubhouse is needed to be larger to offer players new dining areas, physical fitness area and locker rooms."
"These are all things that sort of changed in our industry, and so the American Classic Ballpark was fine, and then it wasn't fine anymore," he continued.
"If we don’t meet these requirements, we would run the risk of losing our franchise, and so we were guided by a very long-winded document that spells out exactly how many square feet that's needed and how many lockers they need," Hunsicker explained.
Because all space is utilized in the current stadium structure, Hunsicker said a new 14,220-square-foot building will be constructed in the right center field.
The structure will face Route 61 — considered a gateway to the city — and will provide a visual impact for those driving into the city, as opposed to the current brick wall which is currently there, Hunsicker said.
Stadium officials said they must begin construction in September and have it completed by April 1, so that it does not interfere with baseball season.
The planning commission will be asked to approve preliminary plans in July and final land development plans in August.
Planning members said the timeline should be feasible.