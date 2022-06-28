This rendering shows the 2nd-floor interior of the new building. "While in game mode, the 2nd floor will house two batting tunnels and two indoor bullpens for the R-Phils games," said Scott Hunsicker, the R-Phils general manager, "but when the R-Phils do not have a game, the nets required for those batting tunnels and bullpens on the 2nd floor can be pushed away, opening up a tremendous space for mixed use."