MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A proposal to add a discount tire store at the Giant supermarket plaza on Kutztown Road has gotten approval from the township planning commission.
And a longtime favorite Italian restaurant got planners’ approval to remain open when the state Transportation Department takes one-third of its parking lot to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Route 222 and Long Lane.
A proposed new Mavis Discount Tire store in the Giant parking lot on the south side of Kutztown Road at Ivy League Drive on Thursday got planners’ approval for waivers to township ordinances regarding minor issues such as its stormwater system.
GDP Kutztown LLC first filed plans for the store in November. It since has gotten township Zoning Hearing Board and supervisors’ approval for setback of less than the required 25 feet from the property line and minimum lot width, and has added a proposed loading zone.
Township Engineer Chris Falencki said the plan now is “compliant,” and planners were looking at land development issues.
Mavis Tires is buying, rather than leasing, the site, which previously was approved for “pad” development in the shipping center. The building will be “very similar’ to an Autozone store already in the shopping center lot, Matt Landro, engineer for the developer, told the planners.
Developers did not have rendering of the store’s architectural rendering for the store’s design, but showed a “typical” store – rectangular, flat-roofed building with a glass front and six bays.
New Mavis Tire stores typically are 7,000 square feet; officials said this one will be 400 square feet larger than the Mavis’ Trexlertown store to have indoor space to store tires, after planning board member Rob Reynolds said there had been concern about storing tires outside the store.
The stormwater design will connect it to an underground stormwater system below grade. Erosion control, sanitary sewer and the water supply system has not been finalized, but is being coordinated, Landro said.
Millwood, N.Y.-based Mavis Discount Tire has more than 100 Pennsylvania locations, including in Reading, West Lawn and Douglassville.
In other business Thursday, zoners gave unanimous preliminary approval to plans by Valentino's restaurant, to reconfigure its parking lot at 15492 Kutztown Rd. (Route 222) outside Kutztown.
Owners of the restaurant, which has operated more than 40 years at the site, went before the township Zoning Hearing Board at the end of May, saying being in the path of the Route 222 widening and roundabout would have left its lot unable to meet zoning requirements and the business unable to continue.
The work is expected to take 1.1 acres of the lot, or about 35 parking spaces. Owner Giuliana "Tony" Folino sought variances from township zoning ordinances regarding permitted accessory uses, visibility at intersections, yard exceptions, off-street parking, landscaping and lighting and off-street parking driveways.
The restaurant additionally changed a handicap parking space at the corner of the building to meet concerns by township Code Enforcement Officer Chris Paff.