MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – Plans to turn Kutztown University’s historic Poplar House into a campus visitors center are finally on the drawing board – literally.
University officials on Thursday presented the township Planning Commission with preliminary plans for the project, which would expand the Poplar House to 13,161 square feet, with an addition around its side and back, but keep the 129-year-old structure intact.
The university first announced plans in January 2020 to turn the prominent Poplar House at Kutztown Road and College Boulevard into a single-stop place for visitors and prospective students to be greeted, welcomed and given information.
The university has said the project would take two years.
Martin Kimmel, of Kimmel Bogrette Architecture, representing the university, told planners the new center would consolidate functions now spread out elsewhere on campus into Poplar House, which he called “kind of the jewel of a building.”
The new area would be significantly larger than the existing Poplar House. It would contain a multipurpose room that could become an auditorium with stacking chairs and audio/visual capabilities, a welcome center lobby, a catering kitchen and offices.
It could be used for admission tours, open houses and other events to introduce the campus.
It would add three new entrances, with pedestrian access off College Boulevard, and a service drive.
The new building would have a modern brick, wood and glass frontage, with steel columns “for durability,” Kimmel said. Its sides and back would be stone, then brick or cement.
The addition would be two floors, but the existing Poplar House still would be taller, Kimmel said. Part of the new second floor would be open.
Because of its size, the addition was pushed to the back of the historic Poplar House. Officials have said Poplar House is the first building you see entering the campus – sort of a gateway to the university.
“It’s going to be the first vision you have of the university,” planning board member Rob Reynolds said. “It’s a positive thing."
Reynolds said he liked how the plan “leaves the old house. It’s so small, but it’s still prominent.”
The existing Poplar House, now used largely for storage, would continue in that use. Its kitchen would be removed and a mechanical room added.
Just one tree would have to be removed from the building site.
“There is a lot of area around,” Kimmel said.
The new entrances were moved farther back on the structure to encourage people to walk more of the campus, Kimmel said.
Matt Delaney, the university’s vice president for finance, told planners the university’s philosophy is to be a walking campus. Because of that, the campus has its parking spread out.
Kimmel said the plan is to add just two handicap parking spaces.
“We’re kind of over-parked” at the campus, he said, pointing out that the number of students, faculty and staff on campus is down almost 3,000 from a high of 11,538 in 2008.
Campus Police Chief Jack Dillon said the university capably handles traffic and parking even during large events.
But township Engineer Chris Falencki told the officials, “I think you should consider adding more” for the new building.
The university says Poplar House was erected in 1893.