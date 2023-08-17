Plaque honoring beloved former Berks fire chief unveiled

READING, Pa. – If you walk into the Berks County Fire Training Center, you will be greeted with a plaque honoring the late Edward Squibb, better known as "Pop" to those who loved him. The plaque was unveiled on Thursday.
"He just led by example to show us all how to help the community and how to help other people," said former Shillington Fire Chief David Bentz.
Squibb died in 2021. For 31 years, he served as the fire chief of the Keystone Fire Company No. 1 of Shillington and was also a dedicated fire service instructor.
"He was such a leader, an innovator," said Scott Naugle, who trained under Squibb. "He was all about training."
One by one, people told stories about "Pop" and how he impacted their lives. To many who spoke, Pop was the Berks County Fire Training Center.
"I tell you, there's thousands and thousands of people that went through this training facility, and he was very instrumental in setting up the facility," said Bentz.
Once he retired, he still looked over the center.
"He took a second job here basically, although I don't really know that he got paid," said Naugle.
"The man was 80 years old and still worked here part time," Bentz said. "He's just an amazing guy, a guy you could learn a lot from in life, and that's why we had to honor him."
Now, he will forever be part of the center; his impact not lost on future generations of firefighters.
"It's really true that his eyes will watch everyone that goes into that building," Bentz said, "and we're excited to know that he's still here keeping an eye over the fire service."