READING, Pa. – Reading City Council members are clearly frustrated when it comes to blighted properties in the city.
Council met in a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night to discuss the topic of blight.
"The frustration is real, and the frustration is high," said council President Donna Reed.
Jamal F. Abodalo, the city's community development director, gave a presentation on blighted properties and explained there are laws in place which govern how the city must deal with the owners of such buildings.
Abodalo said Reading currently has 268 certified properties on its blighted properties list.
He added that the city has 26 streets which have at least three blighted properties.
The city has created a blight unit with a supervisor and four staff members who are working with the known owners of properties on the list, Abodalo explained.
He also said the city's housing strategy has short- and long-term plans.
"We have applied through the federal Appropriations Committee for a $2 million grant, which we would like to use to establish a program where the city or an entity will buy some of the properties, stabilize the properties and make a business revenue for private owners," Abodalo said.
Members of City Council, however, said they are fed up with talk about plans.
Councilman Chris Daubert said the city spends too much time defining the problem.
"I am sick and tired of defining the problem," Daubert said. "We all know what the problem is, we just need to act and follow through."
"I'm just going to say this," he continued. "I really don't care what the plan is. If the plan works, I want it to just work."
"Follow the plan, and then have these presentations be about all our successes," Daubert advised. "Enough defining; I don't want to define one more thing. I just want to just do the work."
Reed said people deserve to hear answers.
"One of our visiting delegates — one of our English delegates (visiting for the city’s 275th anniversary) — said 'the aching potential of this town,'" Reed shared. "I thought that was a cool way of putting it because potential is there, but it is aching, and we're all aching, and we're all worried and concerned.”
"It's not casting aspersions on anyone, but somehow, someway — legislatively and administratively — we have got to do something because right now, that aching potential is very clear," Reed added.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz noted that a bell tower on an abandoned church on Perkiomen Avenue is ready to collapse.
"What do we value in human life?" she asked. "With the building in that condition and someone gets hurt, it's our responsibility. Then it's our litigation, and I just can't live with that."
"We have to do something, and not just come up with a plan, but look at the things that are priorities," Goodman-Hinnershitz added.
"When people get admitted to an emergency ward, the doctor doesn't fuddle around. He says, 'OK, triage, this is what needs to be done,'" she continued. "We need to do that to the city, too. We have to plan to make things happen and not get caught up in the bureaucracy."
Councilman Chris Miller said it is unfair to the homeowners who maintain their properties, for the city to allow people to get away with not maintaining theirs.
"Imagine what it's like for the homeowners who do take care of their properties and have to deal with the property beside them or across the street from them," Miller said.
Reed agreed that it is a slap in the face to the responsible homeowners.
"The frustration leads me to feel that it's fine to extend the helping hand, but when people aren't working with us, then I say, let's play hardball," Reed said.
"Our residents deserve a city they could be proud of, and right now, the blight has come to the point where, as much as I love the city, sometimes I want to hang my head in shame," she continued.
"I say, whatever can be done — however it can be done — play hard ball," Reed added. "Enough being nice, enough being sweet. It's hurting our city, it's hurting our reputation and it's hurting other people wanting to come in here."
Reed said she would support any councilmember who wants to put forth some sort of resolution at next week's council meeting.