AMITY TWP., Pa. – The impending snow means plow truck drivers will be very busy Thursday. While they're looking forward to whatever this storm brings, others have had their fill.
"I'm getting too old for this," said Cindy Weil, Douglassville.
At Weaver's Ace Hardware in Amity Township, customers reluctantly stocked up on the snow day essentials.
"Some of the customers don't seem to be happy; they're ready for spring," said Marc Kieffer, assistant store manager at Weaver’s. "We're ready for spring, too."
Mother Nature has other plans, though, as more snow is on the way.
"We've been hit so hard with so many, so many of these and just getting a little tired of it now," Weil said.
While most people are stocking up on the small artillery, others are breaking out the big iron.
"We are absolutely ready and waiting," said Michael Spayd, owner of Spayd’s Outdoor Environment.
Spayd and his team of about 50 workers spent the day getting their 40 pieces of large equipment across 20 different lots ready to move the snow.
"We do a lot of big office complexes. Everything we do is commercial — very little residential," Spayd said. "So places that are pretty much 24/7 that expect a high level of service."
One of those complexes is Tower Health's headquarters in West Reading.
Don Madsen is also a plow driver who plans to spend quite a bit of time away from home once the flakes start falling.
"Probably starting around 6 a.m., and I'll be in my truck for 12 to 18 hours, plowing and shoveling," Madsen said. "Long day!"
With Madsen out on the roads, his wife will be cleaning up the snow alone at their own house.
"She hates it, as most homeowners do," Madsen said.
After a mild few seasons, though, plow drivers like Madsen are ready for however much snow falls.
"I'm excited," he said. "It's money from heaven because I plow for a couple parking lots and what not, so I'm loving it."