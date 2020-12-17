WYOMISSING, Pa. – On Wednesday night, the sounds of plow trucks signaled a warning to those in earshot to get out of the way, but no one could get out of the way of this snowstorm.
"Pretty busy, it's a little difficult to get around but we're handling anywhere from 15 to 30 [parking] lots," said Jared Hartman with Blades of Steel Landscaping. "I don't have the exact count."
There will be plenty of time for counting when the pre-winter wallop finally settles down, but plow truck drivers like Hartman were focused on finding breaks in the winter weather to get some snow out of the way despite tough roads.
"It was pretty buried and a little hard to get through, but we are catching up and it's getting better than it was, but this sleety stuff is gonna make it even uglier," said Hartman.
Earlier, a sleigh ride away in Sinking Spring, a barber was ready to hang up his scissors early and contemplated the snow storm in this current "what's next?" world.
"I'm glad we have snow in December...it lets me know at least the world's not burning up, but at the same time, I'm not trying to shovel," said Darius Corcino, a barber at All-Stars Hair Studio.
It wasn't so much a snowfall fit for a shovel — but rather a plow — and some don't think it's over yet.
"How ugly it was earlier...I'm no meteorologist, but I would say it's gonna be uglier later," said Hartman.